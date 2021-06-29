'Armenia' bloc: We need to be ready for new snap elections at any moment

We need to be ready for new snap elections at any moment. This is what representative of ‘Armenia’ bloc Vahe Hakobyan said during the first general assembly held by the bloc today. “We made mistakes, and perhaps it was too early for us to record our victory,” he added.

Hakobyan recalled that the authorities started persecuting ‘Armenia’ bloc’s supporters and supportive businessmen after the elections, but added that this won’t break the members down during the fight for a powerful Armenia.

“We are committed to protecting the interests of all citizens of Armenia, regardless of political views. It turned out that there is no water for people in the future that the Armenian authorities had promised. This is the situation in the whole country and in all sectors. We will liberate the country from this criminal regime,” Hakobyan emphasized.