'Armenia' bloc representative states electoral violations regarding which it will apply to Constitutional Court
'Armenia' bloc representative states electoral violations regarding which it will apply to Constitutional Court
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

‘Armenia’ bloc will apply to the Constitutional Court of Armenia with the demand to annul the results of the vote in a number of directions. This is what representative of ‘Armenia’ bloc Aram Vardevanyan said during the first general assembly of the bloc today.

Vardevanyan recalled the authorities’ use of administrative resources when a large number of police troops were escorting the acting premier or when employees of state institutions were forcefully taken to the acting premier’s campaign meetings. “We also remember how on April 25 he [Pashinyan-ed.] resigned, yet continued to serve in order to use administrative resources.

Out of 1,280,000 voters, the passports of 109,618 weren’t used, and specialists simply filled in the data at the moment, meaning they could fill in the data of other people or there could be double votes at different polling stations. The passports of 23,790 citizens were used, but the photos weren’t shown. Out of the voters, 10,993 were representatives of the armed forces, and we all saw how some of them voted. In addition, there are no reports about where they voted. Here all the conditions were created for potential electoral violations as well,” Vardevanyan said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
