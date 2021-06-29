Council of Europe Secretary General sends congratulatory message to Armenia's Pashinyan

Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić sent a congratulatory message to acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on the successful conduct of the parliamentary elections, the Department of Information and Public Relations of the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia reported.

The message reads as follows:

“Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

I congratulate you on the successful holding of the June 20 snap parliamentary elections. I welcome the fact that international observers, including the delegation of our Parliamentary Assembly, assessed these elections as competitive and generally well organized.

It is important that the election results showed the unconditional support of the Armenian people to the reform policy under your leadership. Now that the election campaign is over, it is time to focus on a constructive dialogue with political parties and civil society. In this regard, I reaffirm the readiness of the Council of Europe to continue to support Armenia in the reform process, based on the criteria of human rights, democracy and the rule of law. "