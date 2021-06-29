'Armenia' bloc member Armen Charchyan's wife reads his message at alliance's first general assembly

During the first general assembly of ‘Armenia’ bloc today, the message of Director of Izmirlian Medical Center, candidate of the bloc for MP Armen Charchyan was read by his wife, Melanya Hovhannisyan.

In his message, Charchyan stated that the charge brought against him is incomprehensible and absolutely unacceptable. “It’s clear that I am being persecuted for something that I didn’t do, and in this case, I can’t repent in any way. I have always accepted and will accept my mistake, but I will never apologize for something I didn’t do,” he added.

Hovhannisyan said Charchyan is certain that ‘Armenia’ bloc is the force that can help the country recover and that he feels well and strong since he feels the support of his teammates.

Charchyan also expressed willingness to fight for an Armenia where citizens will be strong, healthy and educated, will be involved in culture, will work and will be in solidarity.

“My powerful team and I will join forces and build a secure, dignified and prosperous Armenia,” the message also reads.