News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 30
USD
495.86
EUR
589.68
RUB
6.78
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.86
EUR
589.68
RUB
6.78
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Robert Kocharyan: Armenians won't have answers to questions about loss of Hadrut and Shushi and $5 bln deal
Robert Kocharyan: Armenians won't have answers to questions about loss of Hadrut and Shushi and $5 bln deal
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

If any other party not linked to the defeat in the war won the elections [snap parliamentary elections in Armenia], I would consider the crisis resolved. This is what second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan said during the first general assembly of ‘Armenia’ bloc today.

“However, the results of the elections imply that we won’t receive answers to the questions about the 5,000 victims of the war [in Nagorno-Karabakh] and how we Armenians lost Hadrut and Shushi. The public will still have serious doubts about the $5,000,000,000 deal for Nagorno-Karabakh.

Due to the absence of answers to these questions, it will be impossible to talk about an atmosphere of confidence and solidarity. What problem did the recent elections solve? Snap elections are usually held to resolve crises. In Armenia’s case, the elections were called due to territorial losses and human casualties. Basically, the crisis following the elections remains unresolved since those who organized all this are still in power. ‘Armenia’ bloc will be the force that will fight to put an end to this crisis once and for all,” Kocharyan added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia 2nd President: Some Armenians believe Pashinyan signed the November 9 statement because he was threatened
According to him, the statements about...
 Karabakh: Remains of 2 Armenian servicemen found in Hadrut, searches in Mataghis were fruitless
The searches in Mataghis were...
 Richard Kauzlarich: If the conflict is over, why is there a need for Azerbaijan President to wear a military uniform?
In a speech addressed to the...
 Karabakh President receives relatives of servicemen declared missing in action during 44-day war
Harutyunyan emphasized that the...
 Azerbaijan extorting testimonies against Russian peacekeepers from Armenian POWs
Alongside this, the Azerbaijani authorities disregard...
 First plaque of photos of servicemen who fell in 44-day Karabakh war placed in Stepanakert
According to Armen Asryan, president of...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos