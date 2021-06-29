Robert Kocharyan: Armenians won't have answers to questions about loss of Hadrut and Shushi and $5 bln deal

If any other party not linked to the defeat in the war won the elections [snap parliamentary elections in Armenia], I would consider the crisis resolved. This is what second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan said during the first general assembly of ‘Armenia’ bloc today.
“However, the results of the elections imply that we won’t receive answers to the questions about the 5,000 victims of the war [in Nagorno-Karabakh] and how we Armenians lost Hadrut and Shushi. The public will still have serious doubts about the $5,000,000,000 deal for Nagorno-Karabakh.
Due to the absence of answers to these questions, it will be impossible to talk about an atmosphere of confidence and solidarity. What problem did the recent elections solve? Snap elections are usually held to resolve crises. In Armenia’s case, the elections were called due to territorial losses and human casualties. Basically, the crisis following the elections remains unresolved since those who organized all this are still in power. ‘Armenia’ bloc will be the force that will fight to put an end to this crisis once and for all,” Kocharyan added.