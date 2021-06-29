Karabakh: Remains of 2 Armenian servicemen found in Hadrut, searches in Mataghis were fruitless

The remains of another 2 Armenian servicemen were found and removed after searches conducted in Hadrut region seized by Azerbaijan, Spokesperson of the State Service for Emergency Situations of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Hunan Tadevosyan reported.
According to preliminary data, the servicemen were veterans of the hostilities, and their identities will be confirmed after a forensic medicine expert examination.
The searches in Mataghis were fruitless.
The Service reports that between November 13, 2020 and June 29, 2021, the remains of 1,588 servicemen have been found in the territories that are no longer under the control of Artsakh.