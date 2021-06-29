News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 30
USD
495.86
EUR
589.68
RUB
6.78
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.86
EUR
589.68
RUB
6.78
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia 2nd President: Some Armenians believe Pashinyan signed the November 9 statement because he was threatened
Armenia 2nd President: Some Armenians believe Pashinyan signed the November 9 statement because he was threatened
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

During the election campaign, many voters were strongly convinced and were telling our agitators and the representatives of our campaign headquarters that the Prime Minister was threatened with a pistol and forced to sign the shameful statement signed on November 9, 2020. This is what second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan said during the first general assembly of ‘Armenia’ bloc today, adding that there are people in Armenia who believe this.

According to him, the statements about social polarization of the society had an impact on the elections. “The authorities set the mood, and this is very dangerous. We need to fight against this as well. We were expecting to see different results after the elections, based on the results of surveys. There is a view that people are afraid of expressing their views. In addition, there was a lot of electoral fraud,” Kocharyan said, adding that the recent elections were different from the elections held in 2018.

“The authorities went to the elections without making any pledges. Their slogan was “There is a Future”, but they didn’t present any plan for the future. The ruling party’s meetings with supporters didn’t gather the crowds as they used to. In 2018, people thought they were voting for the country’s development. During these elections, there was no hope for and faith in the future. This goes to show that either Armenian society is deprived of the instinct for self-preservation or the authorities have deeply misled the people.

There is no logic why people voted for a political party that led the country to defeat. Unlike that political party, our voters know why they’re voting for us. We don’t have the right to betray our course and those people,” he concluded.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Robert Kocharyan: Armenians won't have answers to questions about loss of Hadrut and Shushi and $5 bln deal
Due to the absence of answers to...
 Karabakh: Remains of 2 Armenian servicemen found in Hadrut, searches in Mataghis were fruitless
The searches in Mataghis were...
 Richard Kauzlarich: If the conflict is over, why is there a need for Azerbaijan President to wear a military uniform?
In a speech addressed to the...
 Karabakh President receives relatives of servicemen declared missing in action during 44-day war
Harutyunyan emphasized that the...
 Azerbaijan extorting testimonies against Russian peacekeepers from Armenian POWs
Alongside this, the Azerbaijani authorities disregard...
 First plaque of photos of servicemen who fell in 44-day Karabakh war placed in Stepanakert
According to Armen Asryan, president of...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos