Armenia 2nd President: Some Armenians believe Pashinyan signed the November 9 statement because he was threatened

During the election campaign, many voters were strongly convinced and were telling our agitators and the representatives of our campaign headquarters that the Prime Minister was threatened with a pistol and forced to sign the shameful statement signed on November 9, 2020. This is what second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan said during the first general assembly of ‘Armenia’ bloc today, adding that there are people in Armenia who believe this.

According to him, the statements about social polarization of the society had an impact on the elections. “The authorities set the mood, and this is very dangerous. We need to fight against this as well. We were expecting to see different results after the elections, based on the results of surveys. There is a view that people are afraid of expressing their views. In addition, there was a lot of electoral fraud,” Kocharyan said, adding that the recent elections were different from the elections held in 2018.

“The authorities went to the elections without making any pledges. Their slogan was “There is a Future”, but they didn’t present any plan for the future. The ruling party’s meetings with supporters didn’t gather the crowds as they used to. In 2018, people thought they were voting for the country’s development. During these elections, there was no hope for and faith in the future. This goes to show that either Armenian society is deprived of the instinct for self-preservation or the authorities have deeply misled the people.

There is no logic why people voted for a political party that led the country to defeat. Unlike that political party, our voters know why they’re voting for us. We don’t have the right to betray our course and those people,” he concluded.