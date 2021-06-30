US, Iran have only partially resolved their differences, says Blinken

The United States and Iran have overcome their differences through indirect talks in Vienna, but they have not resolved all of them, noted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
According to him, many considerable disagreements still remain, he cannot say whether they will be able to overcome these differences, and this largely depends on the decisions made by the Supreme Leader of Iran.
As per Blinken, if Iran is ready to do whatever it takes to return to the nuclear deal that worked to curb Iran's dangerous nuclear program, they are ready for it. But, according to the US Secretary of State, now Iran is deciding whether to take it seriously.