Hailstorm wreaks havoc in Armenia’s Lori Province

There was a hailstorm in Lori Province of Armenia at around 5pm on Tuesday, Lori television reports.
It caused great damage, especially in the villages of Bazum and Karadzor near the provincial capital, Vanadzor.
The hailstorm lasted about 15 minutes in Karadzor.
Egg-sized hailstones considerably damaged crops and fruit trees.
Branches of walnut trees were broken.
The Lori provincial hall informed that nothing is known about the extent of the damage yet.
Damage reports will be drawn up in the near future, and the extent of the damage suffered by the villagers will be assessed.