Newspaper: Another scandal brewing at Armenia MFA

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: Another scandal is maturing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It was said that the departure of about 10 diplomats, who were to leave for their places of appointment by July 1, is being postponed.
Former Minister Ara Aivazian has appointed them to work at the RA embassies and diplomatic missions operating in various countries. They were ready to leave—they bought tickets, rented out apartments here, rented apartments in the countries of their appointment, took their children out of schools [in Armenia]—, the government said stop to about 40 people—with family members.
The problem, of course, is not them, but the negative attitude of the authorities towards their appointee Ara Aivazian, which [i.e., the negative attitude] is so insurmountable that they [i.e., the authorities] do not even regret the money spent from the budget.
Those at the MFA are astonished by this non-state approach, and hope that the [aforesaid] order will be revoked.