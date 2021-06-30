News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 30
USD
495.86
EUR
589.68
RUB
6.78
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.86
EUR
589.68
RUB
6.78
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Newspaper: Another scandal brewing at Armenia MFA
Newspaper: Another scandal brewing at Armenia MFA
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: Another scandal is maturing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It was said that the departure of about 10 diplomats, who were to leave for their places of appointment by July 1, is being postponed.

Former Minister Ara Aivazian has appointed them to work at the RA embassies and diplomatic missions operating in various countries. They were ready to leave—they bought tickets, rented out apartments here, rented apartments in the countries of their appointment, took their children out of schools [in Armenia]—, the government said stop to about 40 people—with family members.

The problem, of course, is not them, but the negative attitude of the authorities towards their appointee Ara Aivazian, which [i.e., the negative attitude] is so insurmountable that they [i.e., the authorities] do not even regret the money spent from the budget.

Those at the MFA are astonished by this non-state approach, and hope that the [aforesaid] order will be revoked.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Personnel 'massacre' to begin at Armenia law enforcement agencies
The head of the general department for investigation of especially important cases of the Investigative Committee will be one of them…
 Newspaper: Armenia acting deputy PM Mher Grigoryan to be appointed FM?
There are searches within the authorities for a respective candidate…
 Newspaper: Armenia law enforcement agencies’ heads write letters of resignations day before snap elections
Thinking that the opposition would win as a result of the elections…
 School principal of Armenia Shirak Province believes she was dismissed for being a member of ARF-D
The already former principal of the...
 Head of Union of Communities of Armenia: Calls by authorities to fire community leaders are illegal
Just because they supported the opposition in the snap parliamentary elections…
 Newspaper: Authorities want to make radical changes in Armenia diplomatic corps
At present, the MFA is literally in a state of neglect…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos