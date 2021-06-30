Newspaper: Personnel 'massacre' to begin at Armenia law enforcement agencies

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: According to Zhoghovurd daily’s information, Artur Melikyan, head of the general department for investigation of especially important cases of the RA Investigative Committee, will be fired. We have not yet been able to find out why Artur Melikyan is being fired and whether, at any rate, the reason is a new job or not.
However, we were informed that there will be new dismissals at the law enforcement agencies in the near future—and especially at the Investigative Committee—, and Melikyan is the first of them; that is, we will soon witness a personnel ‘massacre’ in the law enforcement system [of Armenia], and the officials who are so far in the field of view of the authorities for one reason or another will be fired one by one, and new appointments are expected instead of them.