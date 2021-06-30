Russia, Turkey FMs to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will leave for Antalya, Turkey, on Wednesday to hold talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, TASS reported.

The situation in Transcaucasia will become another important topic of talks.

Commenting on the recent "Shushi Declaration," the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, stated that Moscow does not consider it right to confuse the issues related to the settlement in Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] conflict with the foreign relations of the countries of the region. She reminded that many efforts are being made in the region to move in a peaceful direction.

Besides, on June 24, the Presidents of Russia and Turkey had a telephone conversation, during which they positively assessed the work of the Russian-Turkish joint center for military operation and ceasefire monitoring in Nagorno-Karabakh.