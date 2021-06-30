News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 30
USD
495.86
EUR
589.68
RUB
6.78
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.86
EUR
589.68
RUB
6.78
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
US senators propose allocating $2mn for Karabakh demining program
US senators propose allocating $2mn for Karabakh demining program
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

A group of US Senators have written a letter to the leadership of the Senate Appropriations Committee asking for funding for a number of demining projects, including in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), VOA reports.

More than 30 senators, led by Senators Chris Van Hollen and Todd Young, have written to chairman Christopher Coons and ranking member Lindsey of the US Senate Appropriations Committee Graham, asking for funding for a number of demining projects. Along with Afghanistan, Laos, Sri Lanka, Angola and Zimbabwe, these senators are asking for $2 million for a demining program in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The letter states that the "recent conflict in Nagorno Karabakh resulted in enormous levels of contamination by cluster munitions, rockets, and other explosive ordnance. These hazards are still present near homes, and litter farms and streets – presenting a grave humanitarian risk."

In addition, according to the senators, "the removal of explosives is critical to continuing to rebuild infrastructure decimated during the conflict."

The senators stressed that, "U.S. funding for demining in Nagorno Karabakh ended in March 2020 and no funding is currently planned."

These US lawmakers believe that an "allocation of $2 million in FY22 will allow ordnance removal efforts activities to scale up and ensure families can return to their livelihoods without fear of explosive threats."

"Continued U.S. leadership in demining will promote effective and efficient programs that save lives, promote economic development, facilitate stability, and expand American influence," the letter concluded.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Biden: Congratulations to the people of Armenia and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
The US president touched upon the snap parliamentary elections that were conducted in Armenia on June 20…
 US State Department issues statement on Armenia snap parliamentary elections
We share ODIHR’s concern regarding intense polarization and inflammatory rhetoric among key contestants…
 Armenia first deputy justice minister pays working visit to Washington
She met and held talks with US officials and lawmakers…
 Armenia emergency ministry preparing for a new cooperation with USAID
The head of the ministry’s Rescue Service received officials from the United States Agency for International Development…
 Newspaper: Pashinyan is both Armenia acting PM and not
He is currently on leave, but…
 Acting US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs visits Armenian Genocide Memorial
Earlier today, acting Prime Minister of...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos