Red Cross to continue work on exchange of POWs after Karabakh war, says its director
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Red Cross will continue to work on the exchange of prisoners of war (POWs) after the war in Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)]. Peter Maurer, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), told this to Izvestia daily of Russia.

He noted that the Red Cross has direct access to detainees, it can share its experiences and give advice, but the relevant governments must decide and make a final assessment on the matter.

Maurer expressed a hope that a solution will be found for all detainees.

He added that representatives of the ICRC have visited the detainees, but the organization does not give a final assessment in this regard.
