Biden intends to repair old pipelines in US and establish high-speed Internet

US President Joe Biden, presenting a plan to modernize infrastructure in Wisconsin on Tuesday, announced the need to clean up old pipelines and develop transportation. The speech was broadcast on the White House website.
Biden agreed on an appropriation package to modernize the country's infrastructure for $ 1.2 trillion. The US president intends to seek the adoption of the so-called conciliatory plan, which includes measures to support families, TASS reported.
He said the deal with lawmakers on an infrastructure package is pushing forward his American Jobs Plan.
This is an investment in modernizing infrastructure, creating millions of high-paying jobs, which allows the United States to compete with the rest of the world in the 21st century because China is trying to overtake us in terms of infrastructure, he said.
The US pipelines are thousands of miles long, the vast majority of pipelines are over 60 years old, and some are 80 years old, many are leaking, Biden said.
The President also noted the importance of universal access to high-speed Internet.
Biden also touched on the topic of electric vehicles.
According to him, China intends to get everything. They provide more electric vehicles than the rest of the world.
The United States is in eighth place in this indicator, and China is in second. However, Biden did not explain what his assessments are based on.
Biden noted that the infrastructure modernization plan calls for the largest public transportation investment in US history.
Biden confirmed that the plan is going to slightly increase taxes for Americans who earn more than $ 400 thousand a year.