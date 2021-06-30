Ardshinbank, Visa International payment system extend card-to-card money transfer campaign, increase cashback

Ardshinbank and Visa international payment system extend the card-to-card money transfers campaign for a month. In addition, they have improved the conditions offered to the winners.

The new terms provide that the first 50 clients, who for the first time send at least 10,000 or more dram from their Visa card to another foreign Visa card within a month using the Ardshinbank Mobile Banking app or through the Card2Card service on Ardshinbank website, shall be eligible for a cashback of AMD 10,000. Basic terms of the promotion:

• The promotion is valid from June 29 to July 29 inclusive

• Only holders of Ardshinbank Visa cards can take part in the promotion

• Within the framework of the promotion, cashback can only be received by such Visa cardholders who have not made such a transfer during the past one year preceding the day of the start of the promotion (28.06.2020-28.06.2021)

• Each cardholder can receive cashback only once during the promotion

• As part of the promotion, the cashback will be paid within 10 (ten) working days following July 29

• Cashback payment will be made on the account of the card from which the money transfer was made. If the specified account is closed at the time of cashback payment or the transfer is made in a foreign currency, the cashback will be transferred to another AMD account of the cardholder operating in Ardshinbank. In the absence of another valid AMD account, the cashback will not be paid. To remind, Ardshinbank was recognized in 2020 by the international payment system Visa as the largest issuer of its cards in Armenia.

Ardshinbank's payment card service infrastructure includes 60 branches, 138 ATMs, 670 trade terminals, more than 2000 self-service terminals throughout Armenia. The bank is regulated by the Central Bank of the Republic of Armenia.