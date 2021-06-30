MP: Armenia legislature must apply to Parliamentary Assembly of Council of Europe

YEREVAN. – The Armenian parliament should apply to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) with a corresponding initiative, demanding to terminate the powers of the Azerbaijani delegation to that organization. Opposition MP Naira Zohrabyan, a departing member of the Armenian delegation to the PACE, said this at Wednesday’s special session of the outgoing National Assembly of Armenia.
According to the MP, the participation of the legislative body will enable to give this initiative the necessary “weight” and importance.
She once again called for sanctions on the family members of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, in particular, on their bank accounts. "Also, the parliament of Armenia should apply to the PACE with a corresponding initiative, demanding to remove the powers of the Azerbaijani delegation to that organization," Zohrabyan added.