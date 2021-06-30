News
Spanish PM says there will be no referendum on Catalonia independence
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

There will be no referendum on the withdrawal of Catalonia from Spain, said Prime Minister of the Kingdom, Pedro Sánchez.

There will be no referendum on self-determination unless those who support it can convince three-fifths of this chamber to change the second article of the constitution on the inviolable unity of the Spanish nation, and then the Spaniards approve these changes in a [national] referendum, the PM said. 

On October 1, 2017, a vote was held in Catalonia to secede from the kingdom. Madrid initially called this referendum illegitimate and refused to recognize its results. On October 27 of the same year, the Parliament of Catalonia approved a resolution on the proclamation of an independent republic. In response, the country's authorities used the previously never applied 155th article of the constitution, which made it possible to limit the self-government of the region.
