Armenia acting justice minister, newly appointed Japan envoy discuss avenues for deepening cooperation

YEREVAN. – Acting Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan on Wednesday received the newly appointed Ambassador of Japan to Armenia, Masanori Fukushima, the Ministry of Justice of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

According to Ambassador Fukushima, Armenia and Japan should further strengthen their relations, as he sees its potential, especially in high tech and culture as well as in the judicial sphere.

Badasyan, in turn, thanked the Japanese government for its $3.6 million in humanitarian aid provided to Armenia to reduce the effect of the consequences of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war last fall, and reflected on the broad agenda of cooperation in the judicial sphere discussed during a meeting with his Japanese colleague.

At the end of their talk, the parties expressed readiness for personal contribution for the benefit of the development of Armenia-Japan relations.