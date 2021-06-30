Armenia, Finland to collaborate in technology, education

YEREVAN. – Within the framework of the 2021 Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona being held in Spain, Acting Minister of High-Tech Industry of Armenia Hayk Chobanyan met with Timo Harakka, Minister of Transport and Communications of Finland, the Ministry of High-Tech Industry of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The two colleagues touched upon the challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and the importance of technology in addressing these challenges.

Reaffirming the role of technology in meeting the challenges, Chobanyan pointed to the need for major changes in education in technology, which, according to him, will help fill the gap of highly qualified specialists in this sector.

Also, an agreement was reached to collaborate in the exchange of successful programs implemented by both sides in technology as well as in education, and in the implementation of joint respective projects.