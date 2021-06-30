Armenia’s Kotayk Province also suffering from drought (PHOTOS)

Spring crops in Kotayk Province of Armenia are on the verge of devastation as a result of the current drought in the country.
It has not rained for 1.5 months in the fields of numerous communities in this province, as a result of which the soil has cracked and the crops have dried up.
The farmers told Armenian News-NEWS.am that they had taken a considerable amount of agricultural loans, but were already facing a serious fact.
They note that in the event of a drought, they will not be able to repay even the principal amount of these loans, whereas the insurance companies do not provide compensation to the farmers for the damages suffered due to drought.
The farmers hope that the government will deal with this issue, and at least suspend for some time the repayment of their loans.
To note, there are problems related to drought and irrigation water also in Shirak, Ararat, Armavir, and Gegharkunik Provinces of Armenia.