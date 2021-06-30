Armenia acting deputy justice minister on draft of new Penitentiary Code

The draft of the new Penitentiary Code envisages fundamental innovations that will allow to significantly increase effectiveness of the penitentiary system. This is what acting Deputy Minister of Justice of Armenia Armen Hovhannisyan said during a discussion on the draft held as part of today’s special session of the dissolved National Assembly.

According to him, it is envisaged to include the stage of institution of a criminal case during the process of preliminary investigation. “The draft also specifies the grounds for, goals of and procedures for applying coercive measures, arrest and detention. In addition, the conditions through application of a pre-trial measure are also expanded and optimized, and the types of arrest are revisited,” the acting deputy minister clarified, adding that new pre-trial measures will be introduced, including house arrest and administrative oversight.

Moreover, the draft introduces electronic registration of criminal proceedings, as well as the institution of remote preliminary investigation and court proceedings.

If the draft is adopted, it will enter into force along with the new Criminal Code in 2022.