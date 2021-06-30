Armenia delegation to PACE raises matter of Azerbaijan army invasion

YEREVAN. – The Armenian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) raised the matter of the invasion of the Azerbaijani armed forces into Armenia. Hovhannes Igityan, a representative of the majority My Step faction in the outgoing National Assembly (NA) of Armenia and a member of the Armenian delegation to the PACE, stated this during Wednesday’s joint press conference at the NA.

He noted that this topic was raised at the meeting of the PACE profile committee, during which Turkey’s aggressive actions in the Eastern Mediterranean were discussed.

Igityan stated that the members of the Armenian delegation drew parallels between the actions of Turkey and Azerbaijan. "These two countries first invade the territory of another state, then say, 'Let's negotiate.' Our colleagues in the PACE agreed that it is impossible to negotiate in the conditions of a military invasion," he added.