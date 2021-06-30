Armenia MP: PACE special rapporteur to meet in Azerbaijan to discuss release of Armenian captives

YEREVAN. – Paul Gavan, Special Rapporteur of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), will meet in Baku to discuss the matter of the release of the Armenian prisoners of war who are illegally kept in Azerbaijan. Tatevik Hayrapetyan, a representative of the majority My Step faction in the outgoing National Assembly (NA) of Armenia and a member of the Armenian delegation to the PACE, stated this during Wednesday’s joint press conference at the NA

According to her, the Armenian MPs have personally addressed the aforesaid PACE special rapporteur with this request. "As Gavan's visit to Baku will take place soon, we have asked—during our bilateral meetings—him to definitely visit our captives. He has already met with the captives’ relatives in Armenia, and they are waiting for information," Hayrapetyan added.