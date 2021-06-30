News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 30
USD
495.86
EUR
589.68
RUB
6.78
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.86
EUR
589.68
RUB
6.78
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia MP: PACE special rapporteur to meet in Azerbaijan to discuss release of Armenian captives
Armenia MP: PACE special rapporteur to meet in Azerbaijan to discuss release of Armenian captives
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Paul Gavan, Special Rapporteur of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), will meet in Baku to discuss the matter of the release of the Armenian prisoners of war who are illegally kept in Azerbaijan. Tatevik Hayrapetyan, a representative of the majority My Step faction in the outgoing National Assembly (NA) of Armenia and a member of the Armenian delegation to the PACE, stated this during Wednesday’s joint press conference at the NA

According to her, the Armenian MPs have personally addressed the aforesaid PACE special rapporteur with this request. "As Gavan's visit to Baku will take place soon, we have asked—during our bilateral meetings—him to definitely visit our captives. He has already met with the captives’ relatives in Armenia, and they are waiting for information," Hayrapetyan added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos