Karabakh Ombudsman: Azerbaijan continues aggression against Artsakh people through informational terrorism

Azerbaijan continues aggression against the people of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) by exerting pressure on the people living in Artsakh through informational terrorism, and the sole purpose is to empty Artsakh of Armenians, spreading fear, despair and psychological stress among the residents. This is what Human Rights Defender of Artsakh Gegham Stepanyan posted on his Facebook page, adding a video. He also stated the following:

“Whereas until now the Azerbaijanis would call our residents on the phone and offer to purchase stores and apartments, now there is a “Khankendi/Stepanakert” page on Facebook which is clearly fulfilling the orders of the Azerbaijani propaganda machine. With a recent post, the self-proclaimed deputy of Stepanakert presents the contacts of his non-existing office, hoping that residents of Artsakh will contact him. This is subsequent manipulation and dual game of the Azerbaijani authorities to present themselves as peace-lovers to the international community and instill Armenophobia in the Azerbaijani society at the same time.

A content-based study of the Facebook page clearly shows that the page is coordinated by the state bodies of Azerbaijan and is aimed at exerting psychological pressure on the residents of Artsakh through informational terrorism, and the comments under the posts are filled with Armenophobic comments and hate speech targeted at Armenians.

The national security bodies need to use the necessary technical resources to make sure the page is not spread among the population. I call the attention of international organizations to this issue — this is psychological terrorism on the part of Azerbaijan and a component of the systematic policy of ethnic cleansing against the Armenians of Artsakh.

Dear fellow Armenians, there is no need to give in to the Azerbaijanis’ manipulations. Don’t press Like on the page. If you do, you will constantly receive deceiving and misleading information via the page.

It is necessary to Report the page as soon as possible so that the page is no longer spread to users.”