Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has informed his counterparts of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) about construction of the “Zangezur corridor”.
“The joint statement of November 10, 2020 envisages the unblocking of links in the region. The implementation of measures will change the landscape of the South Caucasus, which is a key sector of the BSEC. The Zangezur corridor, which is a link between Azerbaijan and Turkey, will serve for the existing trade and transport relations and will help connect Nakhchivan to Azerbaijan,” he said.
Bayramov stated that Azerbaijan anticipates the international community, as well as member states of the BSEC will make efforts for peace and security in the region.