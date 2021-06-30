Attachment imposed on assets of Armenia ex-police chief Vladimir Gasparyan

Attachment has been imposed on the assets of former Chief of Police of Armenia Vladimir Gasparyan following a study conducted within the scope of the Law on Civil Forfeiture of Illegal Assets.
On June 18, Gasparyan was summoned to the Prosecutor General’s Office to give an explanation.
The Prosecutor General’s Office told Armenian News-NEWS.am that a preliminary measure for securing the claim has been applied against the assets of Vladimir Gasparyan, adding that it can’t provide data on the study on the assets belonging to other persons, taking into consideration the confidentiality of the study being conducted within the scope of the Law on Civil Forfeiture of Illegal Assets.