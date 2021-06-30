Baku continues to present demands to Armenia and threaten the country

Baku is demanding mine maps and threatening Armenia.
“Armenia has to fulfill its commitments within the scope of international humanitarian law, as well as implement the provisions stated in the trilateral statement [of November 2020]. Armenian has to provide the mine maps in order to avoid even greater human sufferings,” Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov declared, adding that there is no alternative to the establishment of friendly-neighborly relations in order to ensure long-term peace and stability in the region.
“Azerbaijan suggests that Armenia hold bilateral discussions on delimitation and demarcation of the border and is waiting for Armenia’s positive response,” he noted.
Bayramov also said “Armenia’s hatred towards Azerbaijan, which is accompanied by rhetoric of vengeance, sparks serious concern, which poses a threat to the fragile process of settlement”.
A country that opened a war trophy park is talking about hatred.