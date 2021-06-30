Armenia motorists protesting outside State Revenue Committee

YEREVAN. – A group of motorists are protesting in front of the State Revenue Committee (SRC) of Armenia.

Tigran Hovhannisyan, chairman of the League for the Protection of Motorists, told reporters that three months ago, about individual 100 freight forwarders from among them had applied to the chairman of the SRC. "We asked that the Armenian freight forwarders be allocated a place at the Meghri customs house so that we could transport the Persian cargo to the Armenian trailer trucks and bring it to Yerevan. The Persians themselves ask, they say, they bring [them], bring until the Meghri customs house, then we take [them], make money," he said.

According to Hovhannisyan, they can build such an area with their own means among 100 freight forwarders, but the Armenian government needs to guarantee that they buy land and build their own customs area. "But we have heard that they have applied to some of the oligarchs from among them who participated in the [snap parliamentary] elections [on June 20]," he said, adding that the SRC has not responded yet.

Tigran Hovhannisyan spoke also about the problems of Armenia’s car importers. "We are confident that we are right. We have come today to warn [the authorities]. And if the issues raised by us are not discussed, if we do not receive an answer, we will be on this street again in 15 days, we will bloc [it], or we will gather—with trailer trucks—in front of the government [building]," said the chairman of the League for the Protection of Motorists.