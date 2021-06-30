Dollar rises slightly after long decline in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 495.86/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.49 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.
The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 589.68 (down by AMD 0.21), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 687.06 (up by AMD 0.72), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.78 (down by AMD 0.06) in the country.
In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 413.78, AMD 27,985.85 and AMD 17,058.23, respectively.