Thursday
July 01
UN Secretary General says relations between great powers are disorganized as never before
UN Secretary General says relations between great powers are disorganized as never before
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Relations between the great powers are shattered as never before, and this is reflected in the situation in the world, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told Le Monde.

It must be recognized that relations between the great powers are more dysfunctional than ever, he said.

According to the secretary-general, this gives the middle powers a wider room for maneuver.

As a result, most of the conflicts that were local in nature have acquired an international scale, he noted referring to Libya, Syria, Yemen. 

At the same time, the UN Secretary-General noted that in recent months, new conflicts have emerged, such as the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh or the risk of confrontation between Ethiopia and Sudan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
