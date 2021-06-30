UN Secretary General says relations between great powers are disorganized as never before

Relations between the great powers are shattered as never before, and this is reflected in the situation in the world, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told Le Monde.
It must be recognized that relations between the great powers are more dysfunctional than ever, he said.
According to the secretary-general, this gives the middle powers a wider room for maneuver.
As a result, most of the conflicts that were local in nature have acquired an international scale, he noted referring to Libya, Syria, Yemen.
At the same time, the UN Secretary-General noted that in recent months, new conflicts have emerged, such as the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh or the risk of confrontation between Ethiopia and Sudan.