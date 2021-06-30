Karabakh National Security Service issues statement

The National Security Service of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), being consistent with performance of the functions and exercise of the powers vested by the legislation on information security, taking into consideration the recent attempts of Azerbaijan to spread panic and create an atmosphere of fear among the citizens of Artsakh through phone calls and publications on social networks, deems it necessary to inform that this is propaganda developed by the special services of Azerbaijan. This is stated in the statement issued by the National Security Service of Artsakh which also states the following:

"In particular, on June 29, an announcement was posted on the “Xankəndi / Khankendi / Խանքենդի” Facebook page calling on the population of the Republic of Artsakh to send questions to the specified mobile phone number through the WhatsApp mobile app.

Again, this goes to show that the Azerbaijani side is trying to spread panic among the Armenian public through fake and cheap propaganda.

The National Security Service of Artsakh calls on not giving in to the Azerbaijani propaganda, being alert on social networks and refraining from disseminating and discussing propagandistic materials, and calls on those in such a situation to immediately contact the National Security Service of Artsakh, based on their interests.

The National Security Service of Artsakh continues to take relevant actions to prevent possible developments."