Israeli FM: Visit to UAE marks beginning of road to peace with other countries of Middle East
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said his visit to the United Arab Emirates was just the beginning of a path towards peace with other countries in the Middle East, Reuters reported.

"Israel wants peace with its neighbours - with all its neighbours. We aren't going anywhere. The Middle East is our home," Lapid said during the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Abu Dhabi high-rise office serving as a temporary embassy.

"We're here to stay. We call on all the countries of the region to recognise that and to come to talk to us," he said.
