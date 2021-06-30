Israeli FM: Visit to UAE marks beginning of road to peace with other countries of Middle East

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said his visit to the United Arab Emirates was just the beginning of a path towards peace with other countries in the Middle East, Reuters reported.
"Israel wants peace with its neighbours - with all its neighbours. We aren't going anywhere. The Middle East is our home," Lapid said during the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Abu Dhabi high-rise office serving as a temporary embassy.
"We're here to stay. We call on all the countries of the region to recognise that and to come to talk to us," he said.