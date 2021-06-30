Armenia ruling party MP: There is still no decision on new foreign minister

Perhaps the former foreign minister didn’t want to take responsibility for the country in some way. This is what deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Hakob Aslanyan told reporters today, touching upon the document to be signed, the statements by ex-foreign minister Ara Aivazian and the current situation in the country.

“We’ll get the country out of this situation. We still haven’t decided who will be the next foreign minister so that nobody leaves with fear,” he said.

As for the statement of Deputy Foreign Minister Avet Adonts that the Armenian authorities have removed the Nagorno-Karabakh issue from the agenda and Nikol Pashinyan’s sole management sparks unpredictability in foreign policy, Aslanan said Adonts has the right to say whatever he wants.

In response to a question regarding the situation on the borders of Syunik and Gegharkunik Provinces, Aslanyan stated the following: “The border issues have been around for 70-80 years. They haven’t been adjusted since the Soviet era.”