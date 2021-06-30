Erdogan rules out snap elections in Turkey

Turkey's next general election will take place in 2023 as planned, despite opposition calls for early elections, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.
June 2023 is the calendar of elections in Turkey, Erdogan said, having a coalition of the Justice and Development Party and the Nationalist Movement Party.
According to him, the government will make even greater efforts and take care not to leave Turkey in the hands of the opposition. Erdogan also accused the opposition of conducting a campaign of lies.