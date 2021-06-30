News
Thursday
July 01
News
Thursday
July 01
Erdogan rules out snap elections in Turkey
Erdogan rules out snap elections in Turkey
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkey's next general election will take place in 2023 as planned, despite opposition calls for early elections, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

June 2023 is the calendar of elections in Turkey, Erdogan said, having a coalition of the Justice and Development Party and the Nationalist Movement Party.

According to him, the government will make even greater efforts and take care not to leave Turkey in the hands of the opposition. Erdogan also accused the opposition of conducting a campaign of lies.
