Armenia acting MOD, Russia Ambassador discuss Armenian-Russian cooperation issues
Armenia acting MOD, Russia Ambassador discuss Armenian-Russian cooperation issues
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Acting Minister of Defense of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan today had a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin and Military Attaché of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Armenia, Colonel Andrey Grishchuk.

As reported the Armenian Ministry of Defense, the acting defense minister congratulated Grishchuk on assuming the new position.

The interlocutors discussed a broad range of issues related to strategic and military-political cooperation, as well as regional security and other issues of mutual interest. They also highly appreciated the dynamics of the Armenian-Russian allied cooperation and political dialogue, as well as the effective cooperation in the defense sector.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
