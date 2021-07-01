News
Newsfeed
Armenia Health Ministry confirms Siberian ulcer diagnosis of 3 citizens
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

In regard to the detected cases of Siberian ulcer among animals in the Vanevan and Torfavan villages of Gegharkunik Provinces of Armenia, the Reference Laboratory Center of the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention at the Ministry of Health yesterday took samples from seven residents of those villages and confirmed that three of them were diagnosed with Siberian ulcer.

As reported the Ministry of Health, two of the positive cases are among the owners of sick animals, and one of them is the two patients’ relative. Doctors said two of the patients are in medium grave condition, and one patient’s condition is slight. Four samples of soil taken from the Vanevan settlement and grazing field have been studied, but pathogens of Siberian ulcer weren’t found. The visits to yards continue.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
