'Armenia' bloc representative: Employees of Meghri municipality have been questioned since morning
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

There is still pressure on members of ‘Armenia’ bloc. Robert Hayrapetyan, who is on the list of ‘Armenia’ bloc (the bloc won seats in the National Assembly following the snap parliamentary elections on June 20), posted this on his Facebook page, adding the following:

“This time the target is member of the bloc, Mayor of Meghri Mkhitar Zakaryan.

Police officers have been inviting employees of the municipality of Meghri to interviews since morning, trying to extort testimonies against Zakaryan, particularly in regard to the plots of land alienated by the municipality through an auction. After the police officers understood that the employees had presented substantiated responses and that the auctions were lawful, they invited one of the citizens who had purchased land through an auction and presented to the citizen a testimony to sign, the last part of which wasn’t dictated by the person giving testimony, and when the citizen refused to sign under the falsified testimony, he was slapped more than once.

Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan has been told about the incident.

I don’t even deem it necessary to touch upon Zakaryan’s work since every legally aware person has given an evaluation of the work. The purpose is clear, but the attempts will fail.”
