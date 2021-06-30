France lifts most COVID-19 restrictions

France has canceled most of the measures to combat the spread of coronavirus, RFI reported.
The authorities have moved on to the last stage of lifting restrictions, which President Emmanuel Macron announced at the end of April.
In restaurants, museums, and other public places, the limit on the number of visitors was canceled, and it will be possible to come to large open-air festivals without masks if you have a sanitary certificate.
Earlier, the French government planned that on June 30, the country would abandon the mandatory wearing of a mask on the street and curfew. But due to improved sanitary conditions, these restrictions were lifted several weeks earlier, in mid-June.
One of the few remaining measures to tackle the coronavirus in France has been the wearing of a mask indoors and on public transport, as well as a ban on discos and nightclubs. They will be allowed to open on July 9 after a 16-month hiatus. As noted by Ouest-France, access to them will also be carried out under the so-called sanitary certificate.
A special QR code can be obtained by those who are fully vaccinated against coronavirus, have had it less than six months ago, or have passed a negative PCR test in the last 72 hours.
The French authorities also did not abandon restrictions on entry from both Europe and third countries. Residents of France and tourists from the EU and regions where the coronavirus is not actively spreading must present a health certificate or a negative test at the border. Visitors from the "red" zone, which is of concern to epidemiologists (including from Russia), must go to a strict 10-day quarantine. Self-isolation is monitored by the police, and violators face a fine of 1,500 euros.