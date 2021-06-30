Armenia acting PM receives US Ambassador

Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today received US Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Lynne Tracy, as reported the Government of Armenia.

Pashinyan stated that after the snap parliamentary elections, Armenia is entering a new stage during which the appraisal of the international community, including the United States in regard to the holding and results of the elections is very important. Pashinyan attached special importance to US President Joe Biden’s response to the elections, as well as to the future cooperation.

The acting premier particularly emphasized the role of the United States within the scope of the Co-Chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group and attached importance to the Co-Chairmanship’s actions for a comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. According to Pashinyan, in the current situation, Azerbaijan continues aggression, and the role of not only the Co-Chairs, but also the US is important for managing the situation.

Ambassador Tracy stated that the US administration will continue its close cooperation with the Government of Armenia and mentioned that the US government stays true to the activities within the scope of the OSCE Minsk Group for restoration of the format of negotiations and a comprehensive settlement of the conflict.

Pashinyan stated that the fight against corruption is still of primary significance for the Armenian government and, among the priorities, he also mentioned the reforms in the judiciary and expressed confidence that the judiciary will be truly independent in the years to come.

The interlocutors also touched upon the current situation on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border. The acting premier stated that the issue needs to be solved only by pulling the Azerbaijani troops out of the sovereign territory of Armenia and reminded that he had made this proposal earlier. Pashinyan also highly appreciated the role of the United States in the return of Armenian prisoners of war from Azerbaijan and added that Armenia is ready to respond to the humanitarian act with an appropriate step.