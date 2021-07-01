11-year-old Yerevan boy dies after being electrocuted on June 17

According to Shamshyan.com, 11-year-old citizen of Yerevan Narek Keshishyan died at the National Burn Center in Yerevan.
As reported photojournalist Gagik Shamshyan, the child had been transferred to the Center on June 17 with a diagnosis of “combined trauma, electrocuted 1.2.3.4 degrees heat burn”.
As Shamshyan.com reported earlier, on June 22, 11-year-old citizen of Yerevan Hrant Khachatryan died at the National Burn Center after being transferred on June 17 with a diagnosis of "electric burn, with flame: 1,2,3,4 degrees". Police officers arrived at the hospital and found out that the children had been transferred to the hospital after being electrocuted at a power distribution point on the street near their homes.