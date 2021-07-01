Karabakh President: There is no alternative to international recognition of Artsakh people's right to self-determination

There is no alternative to the international recognition of the right of the people of the Republic of Artsakh to self-determination, and we will continue our persistent struggle to achieve this goal. This is what President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan wrote on his Facebook page, touching upon the recognition of Artsakh by the Senate of the State of New Jersey.

“Hours ago, the Senate of the State of New Jersey of the United States of America unanimously adopted a resolution recognizing Artsakh, becoming the tenth State of the United States to recognize the independence of Artsakh.

On behalf of myself and the people of Artsakh, I express gratitude to the Armenian National Committee of America and Senator Joseph Lagana, who initiated the resolution.

There is no alternative to the international recognition of the right of the people of the Republic of Artsakh to self-determination, and we will continue our persistent struggle to achieve this goal,” Harutyunyan wrote.