Newspaper: When will Armenia newly elected parliament convene first session?

YEREVAN. – Past daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: After the snap elections to the National Assembly [(NA)] [on June 20], the first sitting of the newly elected parliament shall take place, which, according to the Constitution, will be the end of the powers of the current parliament.
According to the legislation, the first sitting of the NA was to be convened on July 5. However, as it is known, the [opposition] "Armenia" and "I Have Honor" blocs have decided to apply to the Constitutional Court [(CC)] on the matter of challenging the results of the NA elections. And this means that the first sitting will not take place on July 5.
The CC can make one of the following decisions: To uphold the decision adopted as a result of the National Assembly elections, to declare the election results invalid, and to establish the procedure for the distribution of [parliamentary] mandates, to appoint a second round of elections. The CC makes a decision on this issue within 15 days; that is, by July 17.
In the experts’ conviction, it is not even physically possible to discuss such a large-scale case in less than 10 days, which means that if the results of the NA elections are not annulled, the first sitting of the NA may take place on July 19 (which is virtually improbable), or on the 26th (the maximum—on August 2) even in the case of fastest examination. By the way, on the very same day, in accordance with the legislation, the RA President will appoint a Prime Minister, after which the latter will have 15 days to form a government.
Well, if the CC adopts a decision to hold a second round of elections, or to declare the election results invalid, the process of forming a new parliament will be delayed for at least one and a half to two months.