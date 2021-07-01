News
News
Newspaper: Quite interesting developments taking place at departments of Armenia state
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Past daily of Armenia writes: According to Past newspaper’s information, quite interesting developments are taking place at the departments of the state these days.

According to our sources, after the [snap parliamentary] elections [on June 20], especially the ministers and provincial governors who are sure that they will be reappointed to their positions have drastically changed their behavior. The newspaper has received information that they are showing that they are "invincible."

We also get information that they have had separate meetings with their employees these days, explained that the rules of the game are changing from now on, and those who intend to continue their work at the departments must adapt to the new rules of the game, be obedient to the ruling power.

Besides that, it has been instructed to manifest activeness especially in social media, to enter into discussions, to defend the line adopted by the authorities and the government. Besides that, the ministers, provincial governors have also instructed that the employees cover all the activities of their department, even the smallest one, on their own [social media] pages.

Besides that, in the context of general PR, the government is thinking of "original" ways to remove public discontent, especially from [acting PM] Nikol Pashinyan. In particular, in all cases when a stir is raised over an issue, or, moreover, there are protests, it should be served as if Pashinyan was not aware [of that issue], everything has been corrected and settled immediately after reporting the issue. And culprits can always be found.
