Artsakh state minister: Azerbaijan will no longer use Karmir Shuka-Shushi road soon

Armenia PM staff has new chief

Armenia becomes 2nd country after US to grant patent to computer programs

Armenia provides additional funding to Karabakh

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh welcomes the recognition of Artsakh by New Jersey

Armenia acting economy minister: Twice as many agricultural products already exported as in 2019, 2020

Three new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Pashinyan: Armenia economic growth forecast for 2021 has risen from 3.2% to 6%

Armenia acting premier makes new appointment

126 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Armenian acting PM to Chinese President: Armenia is eager to further develop friendly relations with China

Pashinyan to Trudeau: Armenia-Canada cooperation has great potential for furtherance

Job search system within EEU, including Armenia, in operation as of today

House of Representatives members call for at least $50m in US aid to Armenia in fiscal year 2022

China will bash the heads of those who try to enslave it, says Xi Jinping

Newspaper: When will Armenia newly elected parliament convene first session?

Newspaper: Quite interesting developments taking place at departments of Armenia state

Newspaper: Armenia Judicial Department head included in criminal case

Israel asks Washington to put off reopening of US Consulate in Jerusalem

Armenia Health Ministry confirms Siberian ulcer diagnosis of 3 citizens

11-year-old Yerevan boy dies after being electrocuted on June 17

Karabakh President: There is no alternative to international recognition of Artsakh people's right to self-determination

France lifts most COVID-19 restrictions

Turkey's Erdogan wants to control social networks

Armenia MOD Military Police chief undergoes surgery

Germany charges ex-leader of Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs for offending Jews and Armenians

New Jersey becomes 10th U.S. State to recognize Artsakh

U.S. law enforcement secretly solicits Microsoft customer data thousands of times a year

Armenia ruling party MP: There is still no decision on new foreign minister

Britain's chief constable warns of pedophiles rising dangers on social media

Lavrov says Erdogan's visit to Shushi was in the context of Ankara-Baku relations

Armenia acting PM receives US Ambassador

Appeal against Armenia court decision to remand Armen Charchyan inscribed to Judge Lusine Abgaryan

Erdogan rules out snap elections in Turkey

'Armenia' bloc representative: Employees of Meghri municipality have been questioned since morning

Israeli FM: Visit to UAE marks beginning of road to peace with other countries of Middle East

Digest: EU may lift travel restrictions for Armenians, more on COVID-19 in Karabakh, Armenia

Karabakh President: Economic decline will make up 25% as a result of war

UN Secretary General says relations between great powers are disorganized as never before

Karabakh National Security Service issues statement

Armenia acting MOD, Russia Ambassador discuss Armenian-Russian cooperation issues

Dollar rises slightly after long decline in Armenia

Putin: Neither Armenia nor Azerbaijan is interested in development of crisis in Karabakh

Karabakh Ombudsman: Azerbaijan continues aggression against Artsakh people through informational terrorism

EU governments decide to lift travel restrictions from Armenia and 10 other states

Spanish PM says there will be no referendum on Catalonia independence

Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg adopts petition condemning operations against Artsakh

Armenia acting deputy MOD on deployment of Russian peacekeepers on country's borders

Baku continues to present demands to Armenia and threaten the country

Armenia MP: PACE special rapporteur to meet in Azerbaijan to discuss release of Armenian captives

Azerbaijan FM informs counterparts of BSEC about construction of "Zangezur corridor"

Seven new cases regarding Armenian POWs filed with European Court of Human Rights

Over 100 people die from heatwave in Canada

Attachment imposed on assets of Armenia ex-police chief Vladimir Gasparyan

Armenia motorists protesting outside State Revenue Committee

Armenia delegation to PACE raises matter of Azerbaijan army invasion

Armenia acting deputy justice minister on draft of new Penitentiary Code

Global Climate Partnership Fund extends US$20-million loan to Ardshinbank to develop green energy

‘Armenian trace’ in Baku subway explosion is 'confirmed'

Court announces verdict on Armenia opposition party leader

Armenia’s Kotayk Province also suffering from drought (PHOTOS)

Armenia, Finland to collaborate in technology, education

Armenia acting justice minister, newly appointed Japan envoy discuss avenues for deepening cooperation

Armenia President expresses conviction that cooperation with Latvia will continue to strengthen, develop

Catholicos of Armenian Catholicosate of Great House of Cilicia to head for Vatican

Six new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

UNDP to support livelihoods of around 28,000 people in Armenia, including the displaced, funded by Russia

MP: Armenia legislature must apply to Parliamentary Assembly of Council of Europe

Iranian navy begins drills in Caspian Sea

Iran vice president proposes to establish high-tech center in Armenia

Biden intends to repair old pipelines in US and establish high-speed Internet

13 Armenian captives’ court trial rescheduled in Azerbaijan

128 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

UN says economic losses due to recession in tourism sector in 2021 could reach $ 2.4 trillion

Red Cross to continue work on exchange of POWs after Karabakh war, says its director

Armenia outgoing parliament convenes special session

World oil prices on the rise

Ardshinbank, Visa International payment system extend card-to-card money transfer campaign, increase cashback

Russia, Turkey FMs to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

US senators propose allocating $2mn for Karabakh demining program

New York ex-mayor Rudy Giuliani lobbied for Turkey interests?

Newspaper: Personnel 'massacre' to begin at Armenia law enforcement agencies

Newspaper: Another scandal brewing at Armenia MFA

Hailstorm wreaks havoc in Armenia’s Lori Province

US, Iran have only partially resolved their differences, says Blinken

Turkish scientists discover 11 ancient wonders at once

Armenia 2nd President: Some Armenians believe Pashinyan signed the November 9 statement because he was threatened

World Bank raises its forecast for China's economic growth this year to 8.5%

Police arrest suspect in theft of Picasso painting in Greece

US First Lady may visit Tokyo to attend 2020 Summer Olympics opening ceremony

Indian police press preliminary charges against senior Twitter employees

Robert Kocharyan: Armenians won't have answers to questions about loss of Hadrut and Shushi and $5 bln deal

Robert Kocharyan: New snap elections might be held in Armenia in a year-and-a-half

Karabakh: Remains of 2 Armenian servicemen found in Hadrut, searches in Mataghis were fruitless

'Armenia' bloc member Armen Charchyan's wife reads his message at alliance's first general assembly

US is a much more important ally for Italy than China

Blinken calls Vatican key partner of US

Abu Dhabi to use face scanners to detect COVID-19 infections

'Armenia' bloc representative states electoral violations regarding which it will apply to Constitutional Court

Armenia acting MOD introduced to some samples of armament of military aircraft at Erebuni Airport