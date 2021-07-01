Newspaper: Armenia Judicial Department head included in criminal case

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: According to Zhoghovurd daily’s information, a criminal case has been initiated in recent days at the Investigative Department for Special Important Cases of the RA Investigative Committee regarding the actions of the leadership of the Judicial Department.
By the way, what is noteworthy is that the head of the Judicial Department, Karen Poladyan, is included in the criminal case.
As it is known, wiretapping devices had been installed in the offices of 10 judges, and, according to the information, even the head of the Judicial Department, Karen Poladyan, was informed about that process.
And the installation of wiretapping devices in the offices of these judges is not accidental at all, as many of them have been the examiners of controversial cases. And as a result of all this, internal monitoring was conducted in the judges' offices, their telephone conversations were listened to, correspondence was monitored, and disclosures were made.
And now a criminal case has been filed regarding the actions of the leadership of the Judicial Department, and there will be new disclosures ahead.