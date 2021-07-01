News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 01
USD
495.86
EUR
589.68
RUB
6.78
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.86
EUR
589.68
RUB
6.78
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Newspaper: Armenia Judicial Department head included in criminal case
Newspaper: Armenia Judicial Department head included in criminal case
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: According to Zhoghovurd daily’s information, a criminal case has been initiated in recent days at the Investigative Department for Special Important Cases of the RA Investigative Committee regarding the actions of the leadership of the Judicial Department.

By the way, what is noteworthy is that the head of the Judicial Department, Karen Poladyan, is included in the criminal case.

As it is known, wiretapping devices had been installed in the offices of 10 judges, and, according to the information, even the head of the Judicial Department, Karen Poladyan, was informed about that process.

And the installation of wiretapping devices in the offices of these judges is not accidental at all, as many of them have been the examiners of controversial cases. And as a result of all this, internal monitoring was conducted in the judges' offices, their telephone conversations were listened to, correspondence was monitored, and disclosures were made.

And now a criminal case has been filed regarding the actions of the leadership of the Judicial Department, and there will be new disclosures ahead.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: When will Armenia newly elected parliament convene first session?
It will not take place on July 5 as planned…
 Newspaper: Quite interesting developments taking place at departments of Armenia state
The ministers and provincial governors who are sure that they will be reappointed have drastically changed their behavior…
 Newspaper: Personnel 'massacre' to begin at Armenia law enforcement agencies
The head of the general department for investigation of especially important cases of the Investigative Committee will be one of them…
 Newspaper: Another scandal brewing at Armenia MFA
The problem is the negative attitude of the authorities towards ex-FM Ara Aivazian…
 Newspaper: Armenia acting deputy PM Mher Grigoryan to be appointed FM?
There are searches within the authorities for a respective candidate…
 Newspaper: Armenia law enforcement agencies’ heads write letters of resignations day before snap elections
Thinking that the opposition would win as a result of the elections…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos