China will bash the heads of those who try to enslave it, says Xi Jinping

The Chinese people are for justice, they are not afraid of violence, our nation has a strong sense of national pride and trust. President Xi Jinping stated this at a ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China, TASS reported.
"The Chinese people have never debased, deported or enslaved other nations. It has not been in the past, it is not now, and it never will be. China will not tolerate the invasion and enslavement of foreign powers. Those who try to enslave it will face the strong wall of China's 1.4 billion people who will bash their heads," added the Chinese leader.