Pashinyan to Trudeau: Armenia-Canada cooperation has great potential for furtherance

Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada on the latter’s national holiday—Canada Day. The message reads as follows, in particular:

“The friendly relations between our two countries have always been based on shared values and mutual respect. The vibrant Armenian community in Canada and our historical affinities add special relish to these ties.

I am confident that the Armenia-Canada cooperation has great potential for furtherance, and through joint efforts we will be able to outline and implement programs of mutual interest in many spheres.

The entire world faced difficulties and challenges last year. The Armenian people experienced the horrors of war in 2020. I would like to thank the Government of Canada for its valuable efforts aimed at reinstating peace and providing assistance to those affected by the conflict.

I am hopeful that as an advocate of international law and global order, Canada will continue its constructive policy in an effort to settle the unresolved issues and the security threats available in the region.”