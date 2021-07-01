News
Armenian acting PM to Chinese President: Armenia is eager to further develop friendly relations with China
Armenian acting PM to Chinese President: Armenia is eager to further develop friendly relations with China
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday sent a congratulatory message to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Secretary-General of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPA), on the 100th anniversary of the CPA. The message reads as follows, in particular:

“Armenia is eager to further develop the friendly relations and the ongoing mutually beneficial cooperation with the People’s Republic of China.

I am confident that the Armenian-Chinese relations will continue to strengthen and deepen for the benefit of our two countries and peoples.”
