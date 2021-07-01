News
Pashinyan: Armenia economic growth forecast for 2021 has risen from 3.2% to 6%
Pashinyan: Armenia economic growth forecast for 2021 has risen from 3.2% to 6%
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The draft budget for 2021 had forecast 3.2% economic growth [in Armenia], but I must note with satisfaction that the economic growth forecasts are being revised upwards. Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the interim government of Armenia.

"Now, a 6% economic growth is forecast for 2021. But it is important that in parallel with these indicators, we are quite successfully carrying out the collecting of the revenue part of the state budget, and in that sense we have an overfulfillment for the semester," he added.

State Revenue Committee (SRC) chairman Edvard Hovhannisyan, in his turn, noted that during the first half of this year, tax revenue collection amounted to more than 750 billion drams in Armenia, whereas the respective program indicator was 683 billion drams. The SRC chief added that 24 million more transactions were made in the country in the first half of this year than in the first half of last year.
Հայերեն and Русский
