Oil rises in price

World oil prices rise slightly on Thursday morning ahead of the OPEC + meeting, according to trading data.
The price of September futures for North Sea Brent crude oil mixture grew by 0.16% - up to $ 74.74, August futures for WTI - by 0.2% - up to $ 73.62 per barrel.
Traders will focus on the OPEC + meeting later Thursday. Analysts believe that the alliance will increase production in August amid increasing demand for raw materials.
The market situation at the moment contributes to the growth of prices for oil and oil products. On the one hand, there is a sharp increase in demand, in particular from the US, where quarantine restrictions are gradually being lifted, on the other, the supply level remains practically unchanged. In this regard, experts note a possible shortage of raw materials this year.